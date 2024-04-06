Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.