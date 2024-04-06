Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 1,136,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,903,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

