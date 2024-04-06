EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $345.00 Price Target at HSBC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $350.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.