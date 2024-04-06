EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $345.00 at HSBC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HSBC from $350.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.33.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

EPAM opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.35 and its 200 day moving average is $273.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

