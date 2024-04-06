EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in EQT by 20.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

