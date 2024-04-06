Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Henry anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.46) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FBIO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.51. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

