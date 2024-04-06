Erste Group Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Erste Group Bank restated their hold rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $266.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

