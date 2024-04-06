Evercore ISI Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $78.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hologic Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,607,000 after buying an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after buying an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

