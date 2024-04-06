Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Everi Stock Down 2.3 %

EVRI stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Everi has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everi will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

