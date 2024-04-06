EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $5.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

EVGO stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.45.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

