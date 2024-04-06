Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $22.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,727 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,284,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 126.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,400,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 782,969 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

