Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,136 shares of company stock worth $20,044,434. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,230.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,118.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $664.41 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

