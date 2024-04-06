Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 3,594 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

