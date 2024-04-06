Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 47.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,563,000 after acquiring an additional 957,091 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,481,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $76.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

