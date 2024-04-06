Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.74

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 324957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.