Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,401 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

