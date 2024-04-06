Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CFG opened at $33.98 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CFG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

