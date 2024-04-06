Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock opened at $203.66 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $205.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.