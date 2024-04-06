Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $140.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,436 shares of company stock worth $106,793,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.