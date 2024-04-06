Fifth Third Bancorp Has $654,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $601,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

