Fifth Third Bancorp Has $705,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.