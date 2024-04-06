Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

MOH opened at $376.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.