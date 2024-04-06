Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UDR were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

NYSE:UDR opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

