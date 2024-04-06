Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 130 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $290.38 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

