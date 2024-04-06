Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 476 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

DOX stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

