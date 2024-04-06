First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 350 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,568,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.27 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

