First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Mid Bancshares worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,895,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.87.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $79.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Mid Bancshares

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.