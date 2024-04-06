First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Boosted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

