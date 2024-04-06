First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.52

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $17.63. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 96,948 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
