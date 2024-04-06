First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.52

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $17.63. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 96,948 shares changing hands.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

