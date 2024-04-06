FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $177.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FSV

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV opened at $158.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.74. FirstService has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.