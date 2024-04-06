Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

FLXS stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $208.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.