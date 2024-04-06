Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a £213 ($267.39) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($244.79) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.41) to £186 ($233.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £198 ($248.56).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLTR

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

LON:FLTR opened at £158.95 ($199.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,916.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £120.20 ($150.89) and a one year high of £179.80 ($225.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of £166.44 and a 200-day moving average price of £145.44.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.15), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,297,578.21). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.