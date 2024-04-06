Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Forestar Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Forestar Group stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What are earnings reports?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.