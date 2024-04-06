Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Forestar Group stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 200,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

