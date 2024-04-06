Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

