Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.91 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

