Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 98.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

