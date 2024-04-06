Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 283,809 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

