Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Position Lowered by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YMM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 88.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE YMM opened at $7.52 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

