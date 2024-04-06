Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.00.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $147.53 on Friday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 over the last three months. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

