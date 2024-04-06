GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $91.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.92.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

