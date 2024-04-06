Genelux Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genelux in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Genelux has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genelux by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

