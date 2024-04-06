General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $6,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.