General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $25,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %

General Mills stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

