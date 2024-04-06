Genfit’s (GNFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Genfit Price Performance

GNFT opened at $3.52 on Friday. Genfit has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 561.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 149,080 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 2,229.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genfit by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

