Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $29.30

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $30.32. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 35,398 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

