Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $31.65 on Friday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genpact by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,683,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

