GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.
GeoPark Trading Up 0.6 %
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). GeoPark had a return on equity of 84.10% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 27.69%.
Institutional Trading of GeoPark
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 17.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 998,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 145,305 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 86.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 208.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 98,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66,452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 21.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
