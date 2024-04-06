Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 367.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $3.32 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

