Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 114 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.57.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

