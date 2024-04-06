Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,754 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.73. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASS shares. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.